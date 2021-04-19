The United States Embassy welcomed Monday the Parliament’s adoption of the 2021-2025 National Strategy for Preventing Corruption and Conflict of Interest.

This is an important step but true progress will be measured by the strategy’s successful implementation. Fighting corruption and strengthening rule of law are critical for Macedonia and key focuses of our strategic partnership, the U.S. Embassy wrote on social media.

At Sunday’s session, the Macedonian Parliament adopted the 2021-2025 National Strategy for Preventing Corruption and Conflict of Interest, which is an important document in the fight against high-level corruption.