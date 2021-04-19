The contract which the city of Skopje signed with the partner of Minister Mila Carovska, worth a million denars, has not been put into effect, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimitar Arsovski.

According to the contract, the Fly Cam company owned by Goran Georgievski, was hired to provide a drone that will film vegetation across the city and identify diseased trees. Arsovski today revealed that the drone he supplied is not capable of performing the task, and also that there is no department in the city that would examine the recordings.

This is all an attempt to pump money out of the pockets of the citizens, Arsovski said.

Corruption watchdog institutions washed their hands from the scandal, refusing to investigate the powerful Minister.