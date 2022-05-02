During their win against Pelister yesterday, the fans of the Vardar’s handball club called out the Bitola fans about the recent opening of a Bulgarian club.

The club was opened two weeks ago, in the center of Bitola, with a ceremony that included the top Bulgarian Government officials. It is named after Vanco Mihajlov, a controversial VMRO leader who supported the notion of a Bulgarian national origin of the Macedonians and cooperated with the Nazi regime in Croatia during the war.

Vardar’s fans – the Komiti group – reminded the guests from Bitola that two decades ago they prevented the opening of a club dedicated to Mihajlov in Skopje.