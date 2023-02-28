This is a Government of national disaster, said VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Ivanka Vasilevska during the debate on the proposed new ministers. She warned that nothing will change to the better with the newly proposed ministers for healthcare, justice, environment and information society in the 10 months that they will have in office.

We are pouring from one empty vessel to another. Just buying time and make a new attempt to undermine our unitary country and our national and state dignity, Vasilevska said, warning that the only actual move the Government may make is to try to amend the Constitution in accordance with the latest Bulgarian demands.