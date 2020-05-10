VMRO-DPMNE called on public prosecutors to initiate criminal charges against SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev, after a bomb-shell testimony revealed that he tipped off the group of racketeers gathered around disgraced former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva that they’re being followed.

The shocking testimony came from Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, a friend of Zaev and suspected accomplice of Janeva, who is charged with extorting money from businessmen she was prosecuting. Officially, Zaev claims that he had no prior notice of the extortion and only heard about it when one of the main victims, businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev reported it to him. Afterwards, Zaev claims, he did not protect Janeva and Boki 13, but shared Kamcev’s allegations with state prosecutors on April 22 2019. But in court, Boki 13 testified that he met with Zaev in his 1TV television on April 3, and that Zaev then warned him that the racketeering actions were reported and that foreign intelligence services are following Boki and Janeva. This testimony fits with other reports, that Zaev went straight to Boki 13 and Janeva and informed them that they’re being watched.