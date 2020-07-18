VMRO-DPMNE submitted two objections to the State Electoral Commission (SEC), covering the counting of the votes in the messy early general elections held on Wednesday. The key request from VMRO-DPMNE is a manual recount of the votes, given the chaos that ensued in the reporting of the results.

The SEC website crashed just as the polling stations closed on Wednesday evening, and both main political parties, who run their own, separate vote-counting operations, came out with different results.

The commission will be receiving complaints until this evening, and it’s expected to begin deciding on them on Sunday or Monday. A large number of objections regarding individual polling stations was received from the Alliance of Albanians, which protested that the ruling DUI and SDSM parties were stuffing ballots and intimidating their activists.