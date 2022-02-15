The opposition VMRO-DPMNE assures that the mayors of that party in 100 days have shown that with a lot of work, effort and commitment can bring changes that bring a future.

According to the party, 1,090 projects were completed in just 100 days.

In 100 days, 1090 projects were made, of which 166 capital projects, construction and reconstruction of 206 streets and roads, 33 kindergartens, 68 schools, 111 water supply and sewerage, 96 parks and playgrounds, over 200 illegal landfills were cleaned. This is a significant success, especially considering that SDSM has left behind indebted municipalities. The mayors of SDSM left tens of millions of euros in debt, and by the way did not build anything in the previous term. On the contrary, they gave the people’s money through rigged contracts in private companies close to the government. Citizens today can make a clear difference, the mayors of VMRO-DPMNE are publicly and transparently accountable for their work, and the mayors of SDSM after 100 days are silent about what they have done. The silence in SDSM is completely understandable, SDSM has not done anything but rigged contracts and increased debts, said the party.

VMRO-DPMNE called on Prime Minister Kovacevski to inspect what the opposition mayors have done.