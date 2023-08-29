The government is not prepared for the start of the academic year – again. Another September first came without most of the necessary textbooks and learning aids, VMRO-DPMNE reacted on Tuesday.

“Where do they spend the millions of euros allocated for this purpose, when each year the students receive the textbooks at midsemester? Because of the government’s incompetence, people pay twice for the same thing: first, they pay to photocopy scripts so the students will at least have something to learn from, and after that, they pay for the printing of the textbooks. This government is incapable of organizing the educational process and sinks more and more each day. We need changes. We need early elections”, VMRO-DPMNE stated.