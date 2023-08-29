The number of enrolled first-grade students in Prilep’s 10 elementary schools has decreased by 100 this year. At the start of the new academic year, Prilep’s five high schools and 10 elementary schools are prepared, apart from the lack of textbooks, which is not their fault.

One of the elementary schools in the center of the city enrolled an average of 12 children per class (down from the average of 25 – 30 in the previous years). In only six months of the previous academic year, parents signed out 300 children and left the country.