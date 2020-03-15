VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski called onthe Government to freeze prices of staple consumer items and of the medical devices used to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

This must be done to protect the citizens and to prevent profiteering in thse difficult days, Nikoloski said.

Other measures that the opposition party is proposing is a ban on cutting users who haven’t paid their phone, cable or internet bills from being cut off from receiving service. “Easily accessible communications are necessary to deal with the problem”, Nikoloski said.

He blamed the SDSM led Government of failing to adopt the measures VMRO-DPMNE proposed to help the economy cushion the blow from the epidemic. These include postponing payments on loans and mortgages for March and covering the payroll costs for the most affected companies by up to 50 percent.

Nikoloski expressed his surprise that President Stevo Pendarovski did not expand the meeting of the Security Council planned for tomorrow to include the leaders of the opposition parties.