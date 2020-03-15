Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce announced that seven new patients are being tested for coronavirus, including two pregnant women from Debar. So far all 13 patients who are treated in the capital Skopje are stable, including the Debar woman who is on mechanical ventilation.

The newly tested patients are from Stip, Kumanovo, Tetovo and Kicevo, and they were staying in Switzerland, Germany and Austria before returning to Macedonia.

The Minister said that there are enough mechanical ventilation devices in the country, after the private Sistina clinic offered its own two dozen devices incase the public system can’t cope. He said that the medical personnel is mobilized, including those from private clinics, and are being directed where most necessary.