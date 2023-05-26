Today, by abusing the “European flag” and voting to approve all seven laws related to the construction of corridors 8 and 10d, the ruling majority of DUI and SDSM degraded the Parliament, using it to uphold the corruption and their crimes, of course, to the detriment of the citizens, VMRO-DPMNE reacted following the approval of the laws in the Parliament on Friday.

“Today the MPs of the ruling majority became direct participants in the crimes and the corruption of the Government led by DUI and SDS. The Macedonian citizens clearly saw what the ruling coalition is prepared to do to protect its crimes. Very soon people will punish them in the elections, and after that, they will face justice”, VMRO-DPMNE stated in their reaction.