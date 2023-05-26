VMRO-People’s Party won’t vote for the five draft laws related to the construction of corridors 8 and 10d, the only MP from this party, Ljupco Balkovski, said on Friday, adding they will nevertheless remain a part of the ruling coalition.

Instead, Balkovski submitted to the Government a draft resolution for the construction of a complete highway solution for corridor 8, from Kumanovo and all the way to Deve Bair, a border crossing with Bulgaria, as well as a construction of a highway on corridor 10d, from Veles, through Prilep and Bitola, and to Medjitlija, a border crossing with Greece.