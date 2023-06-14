By lying so brazenly on the issue of the constitutional amendments, Kovacevski and SDS show how desperate they are. The fact that SDS and Kovacevski are forced to modify and manipulate VMRO-DPMNE’s proposals, reveals the truth they are in a tight spot without the 2/3 majority necessary for the amendments.

Well, they chose the wrong way. After leading Macedonia to a dead end and subjugated position in its relations with Bulgaria, the least they could have done was to accept the offered hand by VMRO-DPMNE, which would have provided them with an option to continue the EU integration, and to protect the national and state interests.

VMRO-DPMNE offered two specific proposals, and SDS should answer if and which one it accepts.

By circumventing the direct answers and manipulating our statements, SDS proves that they are prepared for new concessions to Bulgaria throughout the negotiations with the EU. With his lies about the constitutional amendments, Kovacevski confirmed that he doesn’t care about Macedonia’s state interests – to the contrary, he is protecting the Bulgarian interests.

Their intentions are completely exposed. The future of Macedonia, its identity, nothing is important to them, but their offices and the crimes with the tenders that made them filthy rich, even if that means a complete demolishing of the Macedonian identity.