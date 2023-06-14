For almost a year, since the Parliament adopted the so-called “French Proposal” introducing the Bulgarian diktat, VMRO-DPMNE and the leader Hristijan Mickoski repeat the same position: there will be no constitutional amendments in these circumstances, and that VMRO – DPMNE will fight to change those circumstances and protect the Macedonian national interest at any costs.

Reminding everyone that without VMRO-DPMNE the necessary 2/3 majority in the Parliament is impossible, Mickoski initially asked the EU for strong guarantees that the amendments would be the last concession for Macedonia, and that Bulgaria won’t continue with its assimilative demands, blocking us at every step, and only after that his party would vote in favor – exactly the same request he presented at the leadership meeting on June 7 this year.

In a TV interview immediately after the “French Proposal”, Mickoski added that, “…I would seat and debate with anyone, but if we are changing the Preamble, then first we have to make a new contract for Macedonia in order to create a genuinely fair society, where people progress not because they are part of some ethnic community or political party, but because of their own merits”.

Couple of months later, in October 2022, the EC President Ursula von der Layen visited Macedonia, and in her address to the parliament asked the MPs to realize the young people’s dream to become part of EU.

In his respond to von der Layen, Mickoski reiterated the same position.

“VMRO-DPMNE will support constitutional amendments only if Macedonia receives guarantees that country will enter the EU, that Bulgaria won’t impose new vetoes during the admission process, Mickoski said in October.

VMRO-DPMNE and its officials reiterated this position countless times through this year. They are doing the same thing now, repeating each and every day: there will be no constitutional amendments, unless one of the two VMRO-DPMNE’s proposals is accepted, even if that means that the start of the EU accession negotiations is delayed.