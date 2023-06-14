“The citizens are coming together in this association in order to promote, the life, the ideology, the REHABILITATION and to enlighten the life and the works of Ivan Mihajlov as one of the most significant characters in the Macedonian history”.

This is the content of Article 2 of the Statute of the Association “Cultural Center Ivan Mihajlov” – Bitola, which is under review by the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.

The wording of the Article 2 means that for the first time in the history of Republic of Macedonia, an official document allows for rehabilitation of one of the worst slaughterers and negators of the Macedonian people and the Macedonian identity in general. Mihajlov and his wife were both psychopaths, murderers for rent, mostly serving the Sax-Coburg-Gothic dynasty ruling Bulgaria at the time, a man who abused the still very strong desire for freedom among Macedonians for his own and the interests of the Bulgarian Court to expand the territory of the kingdom, a man who trained the German Gestapo and worked for almost all intelligence services of the time, including the Soviet ones.

That is the person that this Government agreed to rehabilitate. Now it is up to the Constitutional Court.