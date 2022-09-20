The deserter Kovacevski. While children, fathers, and brothers in thousands of families were sent to the front lines to defend the sovereignty and integrity of Macedonia, Kovacevski sought medical certificates to prove that he was permanently incapacitated, VMRO-DPMNE said.

It is obvious that anti-Macedonism and kleptomania are the two dominant value matrices in SDS.

Kovacevski is unworthy to hold the position of a prime minister because whether it is a fake medical certificate or a real permanent incapacity, the fact is that he did not serve Macedonia when he should have. Once a deserter always a deserter.

Once a liar always a liar. And it can be both in one character. If an intervention was performed, then a diagnosis of TEMPORARILY incapacitated is determined and the period is postponed, and in the situation Kovacevski presented a document for PERMANENTLY INCAPACITATED.

From the age of 18, Kovacevski had the opportunity to serve in the military, but the son of an official avoided it, and in the end, he was declared permanently incapacitated. Since he is permanently incapacitated, and we would add TOTALLY INCAPABLE, then let him have at least a shred of virtue and resign, added VMRO-DPMNE.