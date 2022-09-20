The Minister of Local Self-Government from the ranks of the Liberal Democratic Party, Goran Milevski, is expected to submit his resignation to the Government today.

Milevski, as he told MIA yesterday, is retiring for personal reasons, and his party is expected to propose a new minister candidate by the end of the week.

According to Milevski, the new minister will not be from the ranks of MPs.

The possibility of being one of the MPs is ruled out, Milevski told MIA.

Some media outlets reported Milevski will also step down from the leadership position in LDP, and one of the candidates who would replace him is the current vice-president Monika Zajkova, who stated that if she receives the necessary support from the party bodies, she will be honored to hold the position president of LDP.

Milevski has been a member of the Liberal Democratic Party since 1995. Since 2015, he has held the position of president of LDP. He was elected Minister of Local Self-Government on June 27, 2019.