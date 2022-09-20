Dragan Kovaci from VMRO-DPMNE in last night’s interview with TV Alfa, commenting on the statement issued by Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski that he did not serve in the army because of subsequent surgical interventions, said that if it was really so, then it would be a temporary incapacity, not a permanent one, as stated in the documents.

In my opinion, the prime minister in 2001 did not want to serve in the army, to defend his homeland. Instead of joining the defense, he presented papers and rendered himself permanently incapacitated. Permanent incapacity means that the incapacity cannot be removed in the future. It can also progress, but it cannot be removed. If it is a question of surgical intervention, then it is a temporary incapacity, says Kovacki.