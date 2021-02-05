If the US and the EU in August last year discussed and negotiated agreements for the procurement of coronavirus vaccines, the authorities in Macedonia were vacationing. Now in all countries vaccination has started and vaccinated population is counted, we do not have vaccines, reacted VMRO-DPMNE on Friday.

Other countries there is talk about the effectiveness of vaccines, while here there is nothing to talk about because there are no vaccines. There are no vaccines for the citizens, let alone to choose between the vaccines. In other countries, plans are made and new coronavirus strains are considered, in our country the authorities lie to the citizens, VMRO-DPMNE said demanding responsibility from Pendarovski and Zaev for leaving the citizens without vaccines and taking away their right to treatment, the right to choose a vaccine.

