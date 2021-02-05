All expectations and projections of the number of infections and deaths, both globally and locally, have been exceeded. This is a completely new disease and I am sorry that there is too much politics in the medicine in our country. It could have been much better. The reports that Macedonians are going to Serbia to get vaccinated is humiliating. I think the vaccine part could have been managed much better. There is no room for passivity and waiting here. Pfizer multiplied us by zero. Another question is whether the Chinese vaccine is effective or not. At the moment, if I am offered to get vaccinated, I will not ask with which vaccine, I will just roll up my sleeve. For me, what can happen to me from a vaccine as a side effect is more acceptable than what can happen to me from Covid-19, said Dr. Nenad Lazarov on the “Utrinski brifing” show and added that the skepticism among the people is due to ignorance.

When asked if there were any preparations of the family doctors, he said that they have no specific directions, there is total chaos, and that all primary health care remains unregulated.