Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO DPMNE, who is also a professor at the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering in Skopje, extended unreserved support to eight grade student Damjan Davkov, who won a math competition for first year of high school, but the Ministry of Education and Science refused to award him because it was not in accordance with the Law.

Davkov, also known as Pythagoras from Stip, has been successful in math competitions meant for older students for years.

Mickoski, as he says, reacts from the position of a parent and a professor and his does not want his view to associated with daily politics. According to him, such a talent in a normal state would be the pearl that a Government would keep, help and stimulate as the greatest hope. But not in our country.

For the second time in two months, the Ministry of Education and Science rejected his request for a cash prize for winning first place in the state competition. The Ministry of Education and Science rejects him, not because Damjan is bad, but because he is good, because as an eighth grade student became a state champion in mathematics but they said he was not eligible to receive the prize because he is an elementary school student and the competition was meant for first year high school students, writes Mickoski.

Damjan being a champion faces an obstacle, not an advantage. This happens when the state does not protect quality, when poor quality suffocates the quality, said Mickoski.