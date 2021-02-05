The Law on Census adopted by the parliamentary majority led by SDSM guarantees the implementation of this statistical operation in line with all international practices and standards by the State Statistical Office, which has the capacity and readiness to conduct a successful census after 19 years, said SDSM.

The party adds that the successfully conducted census will bring accurate, complete data on the demographic, social, educational, religious and national structure of the population and will provide relevant data and guidance on how the economy, education, social policy, child protection should move.