VMRO-DPMNE representative Mile Lefkov presented evidence about a suspicious contract approved by the former Mayor of Gazi Baba Velimir Smilevski (SDSM). Smilevski signed contracts with the Proviz company under incredibly inflated prices to provide street lighting, Lefkov said.

He cited examples of cables and light bulbs in which the company offered extremely low prices for products that were not used in the contract, or were used in minimum amounts. This helped the company win against competing offers at the public contract. But it also asked for an extremely inflated price for a small number of items that are used in large quantities. This made the contract nominally appear more favorable, but in reality, it was made far more expensive, since the cheap items were negligible in the final price, while the extremely expensive items made the bulk of the purchase. In some items, the difference in the price was 5,500 times.