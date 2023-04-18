Mile Lefkov from VMRO-DPMNE warned that the huge Bechtel highway contract is being managed by the DUI party as a form of coalition haggling with SDSM. DUI is notoriously corrupt and its officials have enjoyed impunity from any prosecution, and now it manages a construction deal worth at least 1.3 billion EUR, with hundreds of millions to be used to purchase land in some of DUI’s main strongholds.

We have no transparency – the contract is marked secret and nobody will be able to see where the public funds are going to, Lefkov warned, pointing to the fact that SDSM officials have said that the contract with Bechtel should be made public but DUI is blocking this idea.