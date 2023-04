Unknown perpetrators set fire to the vehicle used by Femi Jonuzi, deputy director of the Idrizovo prison.

Jonuzi used an official vehicle for private purposes, and was at a mosque in Studenicani when yesterday when the car was set on fire. Jonuzi is a former member of Parliament from the DUI party, who has been deputy director in Macedonia’s largest prison for five years. It’s not clear at the moment who is trying to intimidate him, or why.