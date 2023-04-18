VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with the Swedish Deputy Minister for European Affairs Christian Danielsson and the Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry Torbjorn Sohlstrom.

Mickoski said that Macedonia will not change its Constitution under Bulgarian pressure and that the current Parliament does not have mandate for the citizens for such sweeping change. Bulgaria blocks Macedonia’s EU accessions and demands that the Bulgarian nation is added to the Preamble of the Constitution.