VMRO-DPMNE is holding Friday a new protest with car convoys, starting at 18:30 h.

For three years now, scandals have been revealed in the media with evidence of embezzlement and suspicions of crime, and the Public Prosecutor and the financial police are silent. They are silent about the scandal where 270,000 euros were granted to a hairdresser by the National Agency for European Educational Programs and Mobility. They are also silent about the scandal where 83,000 million euros were granted for training donkeys, said the party.