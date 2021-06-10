VMRO-DPMNE resumes Thursday with protests and blockades in Skopje and 9 other cities around the country.

The blockades will take place from 3 pm to 5 pm, and will include key infrastructure points in three locations in Skopje.

After Wednesday’s rainy day, today a larger attendance of citizens is expected. They demand that the government reveals what is being negotiated with Bulgaria.

VMRO-DPMNE suspects that the government is holding secret negotiations with Sofia and that it is putting the Macedonian identity and language on the table.