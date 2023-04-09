SDSM and DUI are demasked, after they rejected the Croatian proposal which they initially supported, says the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party in a statement. The proposal includes adding all ethnic minorities represented in the census in the Preamble of the Constitution, and would fulfill Bulgaria’s demand and unlock Macedonia’s EU accession talks, but would also include declaring Macedonia as the nation state of the Macedonians.

Even though SDSM and DUI themselves said that the Croatian model is acceptable and good, now they retreat from it. Dimitar Kovacevski and Bujar Osmani praised it as a good model, from an EU member state that guarantees the rights of all minorities, VMRO-DPMNE says in its statement.

Macedonia is under pressure to include the Bulgarians in the Constitution by autumn, otherwise, it would see Albania advance in the EU accession talks, while Macedonia remains behind.