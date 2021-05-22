People can’t buy bread, while Bytyqi and Zaev buy 45 luxury cars for ministers and directors, says the opposition VMRO-DPMNE.

In the midst of the crisis, when the economy is sinking, the debt exceeded 60%, ie 6.5 billion euros, 60,000 people lost their jobs and 6,200 companies closed, Zaev decided that instead of saving jobs he would give thousands of euros for 45 luxury cars. We just went through a pandemic, hospital vehicles were donated in a dozen places by private companies, and the government did not procure any. A man died in Kratovo because there was no vehicle to go after him, and people were dying for oxygen. And on all that crisis, Zaev decided it was time for 45 luxury vehicles. The government has thousands of vehicles, but Zaev and his officials need another 45, in the midst of a crisis, at the same time when they are talking about raising taxes, the party said.

Instead of 45 vehicles for the officials, with the same money he could buy 45 ambulances for the hospitals across the country for the people. But obviously the people are not a priority for the government and Zaev. So the ministers will use new cars, and some person may die somewhere because there is no ambulance that can be sent to him, added VMRO-DPMNE.