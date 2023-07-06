VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with Paul McCarthy, Europe director for the International Republican Institute. During the meeting, the opposition leader emphasized that VMRO-DPMNE will not support the Bulgarian request that Macedonia amends the Constitution.

Mickoski used the meeting to discuss the high level of corruption in Macedonia, the EU integration process and the dispute with Bulgaria. “We also mutually expressed gratitude for the good cooperation between VMRO-DPMNE and IRI and agreed to continue to develop it in the future, on the basis of principles and true values”, the party statement said.