The US Embassy in Skopje celebrated Thursday evening the 247th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America. Addressing the event, the US Ambassador to Macedonia Angela Aggeler referred to the founders of the United States, about democracy, about the principles, but also about the partnership with Macedonia.

“The pursuit continues to this day, when we are faced with old and new challenges. This is also the case with our alliance, the friendship and alliance between the United States and Macedonia. We’ll never achieve the elusive, “perfect” union. But the principles we share, the challenges we face – not alone, but together – will drive our union forward, in a relentless pursuit of progress, prosperity and security,” Aggeler said.

The United States, she added, is better, stronger and nobler because we have allies.

“We have partners. Because we have friends – friends like you, like the country of North Macedonia,” Aggeler said.

The reception was attended by the President Stevo Pendarovski and other top officials, politicians from the ruling parties and the opposition, representatives of the diplomatic corps and of public and political life.