He pointed out that some bad things had happened to him and his family, recalling the local elections when his house was set on fire. He says it’s because they wanted to scare him, to stop working, going on the ground but he said he was not giving up.

Proudly standing straight I will go everywhere. I will be with the citizens, with the people, they with their criminals, and I with the citizens in every place, every yard, on every street. I, Vlado Misajlovski, will continue with a positive campaign, I am like that. See what is better for Macedonia, how to change Macedonia. Stop crime and corruption, what Zaev, Oliver Spasovski, Aleksandar Naumoski and those who order the black scenarios are doing. I will talk to the citizens about what interests them, how much higher salaries and pensions they will receive, how many infrastructure projects there will be everywhere in Macedonia, said Misajlovski.