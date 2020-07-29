The announcement by the Energy Regulatory Committee that it will order an electricity price increase, and will end the subsidized rate used during parts of the day was part of the fraud perpetrated over the voters, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The decision to hike energy prices was deliberately being postponed during the election campaign and will now hit consumers with full force, said Stevce Antovski from the opposition party.

Publicly owned companies ELEM and MEPSO are generating losses due to criminal way they are ran, lining up the pockets of SDSM party officials who win rigged contracts. SDSM manipulated voters during the campaign, promising low energy prices, but now the elections done, it will be up to the consumers to pay the price, Antovski said.

The opposition party blames the ruling Zaev family, especially Vice Zaev, Zoran Zaev’s brother, of rigging contracts that are won by shell companies controlled by him. The center of this activity, according to VMRO-DPMNE, is the REK Bitola coal mine and coal plant, where extensive contracts for mining and renting of machines are distributed to politically affiliated companies.