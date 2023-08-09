VMRO-DPMNE dismisses the latest proposal from the DUI – SDSM coalition, that it signs on to a Manifesto for EU integration. The document was prepared by the ruling parties without consulting VMRO, and it would put pressure on the opposition party to accept the Bulgarian demands for amending the Constitution.

These two parties sat down, wrote a document, called it a Manifesto, shared it with the press without any consultation and now they call on us to accept it. With this move, Osmani, Maricic and Grubi (and Kovacevski, to the extent that he was involved) only prove that they have no capacity to build policies based on consensus, even for issues of highest national interest. VMRO-DPMNE has not received this so-called Manifesto, if we get it and if there is something of substance in it, we will review it, the opposition party said in a statement.