VMRO-DPMNE will challenge the decision of Prsident Stevo Pendarovski to gve the mandte for the creation of the next Government before the Constitutional Court. The conservative party says that Pendaroski violatd the Constituton which requires that a candidate has majority in Parliament before the Prsident gives him the mandate. Zaev himself acknowledged that he doesn’t have the votes, and in the past Pendarovski has said he will require proof before giving the mandate.

Zoran Zaev usurped the mandate without having the majority. With this, Pendarovski violated the Constitution and gave Zaev an opportunity to buy the votes of members of Parliament. The Constitutional Court is bound to examine this violation and protet the Constitution, VMRO-DPMNE said.

VMRO and SDSM are essentially tied in the parliament with 44-46 seats and neither of the parties has a clera shot at forming the Government.