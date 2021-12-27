VMRO-DPMNE called out the former Mayor of Skopje Petre Silegov for his criticism of the winter spike in air pollution. After several windy and relatively clear weeks, these past few days the wind stopped and Skopje, where most individual houses use wood and coal for heating, is again among the most polluted cities in the world.

Silegov reacted to this with an ironic Facebook comment “Go green” over a picture of the current reading of the concentration of particle matters in the air.

According to VMRO, the decision to accuse a Mayor who is only in her second month in office, after Silegov spent four years accomplishing little against he air pollution, is laughable.