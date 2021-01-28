Zoran Zaev and his Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski are unable to deal with a scandalous Telegram group where pictures of underage girls are being shared for months, and now over-react and threaten to ban Telegram, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.

Prime Minister Zaev today said that if the popular messaging app doesn’t cooperate in the investigation, he will push to have it banned. A year after the problem was first reported, and days after women have stepped up to demand an end to the sharing of their pictures and contact details, the police finally arrested four people linked to the so-called “Public Room” group.