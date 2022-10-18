Stojko Stojkov from OMO Ilinden-Pirin came out with an initial reaction to the closing of the “Nikola Vapcarov” club. His dissatisfaction comes after the Blagoevgrad Municipality Council banned the Macedonian cultural club “Nikola Vapcarov”, named after the famous Macedonian poet.

We still haven’t received anything from the Municipality. We will certainly appeal this decision. First in Bulgaria and then in Strasbourg, Stojkov told “Republika”.

The explanation of the Council of Blagoevrad is that it will not be allowed “to let the municipality be the center of similar provocations.”

Macedonian associations in Bulgaria have already received over 10 judgments from the Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, but the authorities in Sofia do not respect them.