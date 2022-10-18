The president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, during the MTV debate talked about the state of the economy in the country where he pointed to the high inflation, and reminded that VMRO-DPMNE was talking about measures in the economy since the beginning of the crisis.

We have been talking about measures in the economy since the beginning of the crisis and we were saying that it would transform into a financial one, that an inflationary spiral would happen, but the government was convincing us that inflation was imported and here the question legitimately arises, how was inflation imported? If Macedonia has one of the highest inflation rates from 18.5 in August to 20%, and in the Eurozone it is 9, then we have twice as much inflation, so how is it imported? Parts that mostly affect that inflation are part of the increase in the prices of food, oil, sugar and so on, Mickoski said.

President Mickoski indicated that in order to mitigate the high prices of products, there should be a VAT-free weekend, which will enable the basic food products to have a lower price so that the citizens can afford them.