After Bujar Osmani said yesterday that soon the Albanians in Macedonia will get their first prime minister, the predictions that there could soon be early parliamentary elections flared up.

Although the deadline for them is June next year, it is very likely that they will happen earlier. The thin majority that the government has despite the entry of the Alliance is obviously not producing results. DUI is known to have the final in the Government, and SDSM in the sports dictionary is just a spotter.

The deal on Albanian fell through between the then SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti before the 2020 elections. They agreed in the last hundred days that the prime minister would be an Albanian, although it remained unclear whether it would be technical prime minister according to the Przino Agreement, or whether an Albanian would sit at the head of the government before those hundred days, that is, six months before the elections.

If that happens, we could expect changes in the Government and announcements of elections already before New Year’s.

VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson Naum Stoilkovski, commenting on Osmani’s statement, emphasized that not only a large part of the public perceives Kovacevski as an illegitimate prime minister, but also the coalition partners in the government see him only as a temporary prime minister who will soon be replaced.