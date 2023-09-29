During today’s visit to the municipality of Gazi Baba, the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, responded to a journalist’s inquiry regarding Minister of Foreign Affairs Osmani’s latest stance on relations with Bulgaria and the new EU-related requirements. Mickoski underscored that VMRO-DPMNE has consistently voiced these concerns over the past period, emphasizing that the government’s acceptance of the agreement with Bulgaria, which aligns with Bulgarian positions and is entirely asymmetric, only serves to complicate and hinder the EU accession process. He further asserted that these Bulgarian positions are reflective of longstanding Russian interests in the Balkans, spanning centuries.