The trial in the “International Association” case, where together with the founder Bojan Jovanovski, four more people stand accused, resumes Wednesday with the testimonies of defense witnesses.

The court will be hearing the testimonies of Nina Stardelova, Stefan Bogoev and Natasa Petrovska.

Frosina Remenski, Hristina Blazeska, Mile Jovanovski, the father of Boki 13 and Jasna Mandic Ercegovic are also accused in the “International Association” case, through which, according to the indictment, businessmen were deceived over alleged construction of retirement homes.