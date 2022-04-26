Silence from the government after the Prime Minister of Bulgaria announced that Macedonia’s path to the EU will last at least ten years and that by then their demands must be met. There will certainly be a new veto in June, and a shift according to the Bulgarian authorities will be possible when Macedonia meets the first condition, which is the inclusion of the Bulgarian minority. But, it is not only that, as Vice President Iliana Iotova said during her visit to Macedonia.

The citizens and the opposition are rightly concerned about what is being prepared. Therefore, they ask VMRO-DPMNE to be careful what Kovacevski signs and that EU integration must not be a process of Bulgarianization.

The party says that the Bulgarian demands and Petkov’s statements for moving the veto with conditions that, as he says, should not be demanded at once, are a danger that Kovacevski is on his way to sign or accept a framework for assimilation of Macedonians.

Kovacevski has not yet reacted about the club Vanco Mihajlov and the fascist tendencies, he would not have reacted to the denial of the Macedonians if it were not for the great public and media revolt. His behavior with the negotiations as if he is not from here, so he waits first whether a certain thing will be criticized by the public, and then he will condemn or praise it, said VMRO-DPMNE.

That is why it is necessary for Kovacevski to immediately ask for written guarantees from the EU for the Macedonian identity, language and history.