One person was killed and three others were injured in yesterday’s mafia shooting in a tea house in Cair. Details are awaited after the police inspection in front of the tea house near the “Prince” supermarket in Skopje, where the scene from the Wild West took place last night.

According to Shenja TV, Jonuz Idrizi from Skopje, Kamber Idrizi’s older brother, who was also killed in a shooting a year ago, was killed.

Kamber was killed on May 13 last year during Ramadan Bajram. He was shot around 9 pm in the parking lot of social buildings near the intersection of Hristijan Todorovski Karpos and Bosnia and Herzegovina Boulevards.