My focus has been on creating and harmonizing a new team so that we prepare and implement the most appropriate response to the serious challenge that await us, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski told a thematic Government session observing the first 100 days of its term on Tuesday.

Kovacevski highlighted the most important things done in this period and stressed that the current government remains on a clear goal – to ensure security and continuity in creating conditions for a better life, as well as a European and prosperous future for citizens.

That requires efficient, honest and responsible governance. These are the qualities that I asked from all the ministers, who accepted to be part of the team, which jointly strives to serve the interests of all citizens without exception, said Kovacevski.

The new government, reminded the Prime Minister, clearly defined the priorities for work, a program was created, which was upgraded based on the electoral legitimacy obtained in the elections in 2000, by incorporating the program commitments of the new coalition partner Alternative. Additionally, said Kovacevski, in the program of this Government, new authentic program goals are included, necessary arising from new challenges.

A key first priority, said Prime Minister Kovacevski, is to deal with the energy crisis, which is primarily a European energy crisis, and is felt in our country, and gained additional worrying dimensions with the war in Ukraine.