Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani is paying Tuesday a visit to Sofia to attend an international conference on strengthening regional cooperation and EU integration titled “The EU Meets the Balkans Forum: The Ukraine Lesson – EU Enlargement as Antidote to War”.

Besides Osmani, the participation of the foreign ministers of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, as well as the Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodora Gencovska at the conference has been announced. They will be joined by EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, as well as EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcek and the British Government’s Special Envoy to the Western Balkans, Stuart Peach. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna will deliver a video address to the participants.