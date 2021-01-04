After the Global shopping mall almost burned to the ground, the government is obliged to answer several questions, and the Prosecutor’s Office must also be interested when investigating this case.

First of all, the authorities must answer why the firefighting system in “Global” was completely unusable.

That was confirmed by the firefighters who put out the fire. There were several hydrants in the mall hall but none of them had water.

But the situation with the hydrants near the mall was no better. They were either empty or their connections did not match the equipment of the firefighters.

Therefore, eyewitnesses claim that the firefighters, instead of immediately dealing with the fire, went to the fire station several times to get water, thus wasting time.

Employees at the mall also say that there were no sprinklers inside as well.



Therefore, the Prosecutor’s Office must once again investigate whether the building had a use permit, a building permit and to what extent the safety laws at work were violated.

If all this is determined, the “Global” case should end with serious prison sentences, as it started, for which the current Prime Minister, and then Mayor Zoran Zaev received a presidential pardon.