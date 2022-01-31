VMRO-DPMNE says that with 90 MPs in 4 years, money will be saved for 2 schools, 4 kindergartens or emergency department.

In 4 years with Parliament with 90 MPs, which is 30 MPs less than now, about 4 million euros will be saved. It is money that instead of paying officials with various privileges will be directed to the people. In just 4 years with 90 MPs, 2 municipalities across the country can get one new school each, the party said in a press release.

Hence, they point out that in 4 years with 90 MPs, 4 municipalities will receive one kindergarten each. While for the same period a new emergency department can be built.

In the long run, with 90 MPs, spending is reduced and there will be more funds for investments.